In Bedford County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Forest, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at E. C. Glass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Staunton River High School at Tunstall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Dry Fork, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

