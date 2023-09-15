Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Bedford County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at E. C. Glass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton River High School at Tunstall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dry Fork, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
