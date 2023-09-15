There is high school football competition in Augusta County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Fort Defiance High School at Broadway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Broadway, VA
    • Conference: Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buffalo Gap High School at East Rockingham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Elkton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilson Memorial High School at Western Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Crozet, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Luray High School at Stuarts Draft High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

