Virginia High School Football Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
York County, Virginia has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Kent High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
York High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
