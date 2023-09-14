York County, Virginia has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    New Kent High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    York High School at Tabb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

