The Abierto Guadalajara continues in Guadalajara, Mexico, with Sachia Vickery in the round of 32 versus Caroline Dolehide. Vickery's odds are +5000 to take home the trophy from Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Vickery at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Vickery's Next Match

After defeating Danielle Collins 7-6 (in a forfeit) in the round of 64, Vickery will meet Dolehide in the round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19 at 5:15 PM ET.

Vickery Stats

In the Round of 64, Vickery advanced 7-6 (retired) past Collins.

The 28-year-old Vickery is 17-12 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament win.

In six hard-court tournaments over the past year, Vickery is 11-6 in matches.

Vickery has played 20.9 games per match in her 29 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Vickery has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Vickery has been victorious in 43.1% of her return games and 59.1% of her service games.

Vickery has claimed 59.6% of her service games on hard courts and 47.9% of her return games over the past 12 months.

