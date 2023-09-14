If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Gainesville High School at James W Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Potomac Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Dumfries, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Woodbridge Senior High School at Battlefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Haymarket, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Unity Reed High School at C.D. Hylton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Colonial Forge High School at Patriot High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Brentsville District High School at John Handley High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Winchester, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

