Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 135 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 631 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 1033 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-11) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 3, when he threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 27 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.