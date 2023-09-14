The Washington Commanders at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of five Commanders games last season went over the point total.

On defense, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by surrendering only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 away from home.

Washington went 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year.

Also, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton delivered 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +8000 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +12500 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +10000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +5000 17 December 31 49ers - +700 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

