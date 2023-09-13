Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (95-50) and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (16-5) against the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (2-3).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 131 games this season and won 87 (66.4%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered 79 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 57-22 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 848 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule