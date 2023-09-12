On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 154 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 101 of 139 games this year (72.7%), including 42 multi-hit games (30.2%).

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .321 AVG .240 .358 OBP .301 .539 SLG .423 32 XBH 27 13 HR 11 45 RBI 32 62/13 K/BB 91/20 12 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings