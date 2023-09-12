On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 94 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 135), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season (54 of 135), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 63 .282 AVG .269 .327 OBP .320 .414 SLG .385 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 40 55/16 K/BB 58/18 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings