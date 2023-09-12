Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 38th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 78 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 49 of 127 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .296 AVG .227 .336 OBP .296 .562 SLG .384 27 XBH 20 16 HR 5 48 RBI 22 59/14 K/BB 54/20 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings