As of September 12 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, place them 25th in the NFL.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Commanders games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Commanders were 4-5. On the road, they were 4-3-1.

When favorites, Washington went 4-4-1. When underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton collected two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +6600 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +12500 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +5000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +6600 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1000 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1800 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +2500 17 December 31 49ers - +700 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1000

