Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Schwarber and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (7-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 6.0 6 3 3 4 2 at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 116 walks and 94 RBI (105 total hits).

He has a slash line of .201/.349/.482 on the season.

Schwarber hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with five home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Sep. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has recorded 155 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.319/.467 on the season.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1

