The Washington Nationals and Travis Blankenhorn, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate

  • Blankenhorn has a home run and four walks while hitting .227.
  • Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this year (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
.227 AVG -
.346 OBP -
.364 SLG -
1 XBH -
1 HR -
1 RBI -
4/4 K/BB -
0 SB -

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Jackson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
