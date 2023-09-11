The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds head into the first of a four-game series against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Monday at PNC Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 130 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 618 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 1015 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.458 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (9-13) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Corbin has made 26 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Brandon Woodruff

