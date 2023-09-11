Keibert Ruiz vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Pirates
|Nationals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Pirates Odds
|Nationals vs Pirates Prediction
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.
- In 13.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 games this season (34.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33.6% of his games this year (40 of 119), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.262
|.290
|OBP
|.329
|.383
|SLG
|.440
|18
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|32
|26/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.