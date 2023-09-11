The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 22.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 70 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 41 .247 AVG .242 .292 OBP .291 .360 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 15 8/5 K/BB 7/9 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings