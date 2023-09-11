Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Craig County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craig County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Auburn High School at Craig County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

7:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: New Castle, VA

New Castle, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Montcalm High School at Craig County High School