Clayton Kershaw will look to slow down Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when they square off against his Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 130 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Washington is 23rd in baseball, slugging .395.

The Nationals have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).

Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (615 total).

The Nationals are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Nationals strike out the least in MLB, averaging 7.1 per game.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington's 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.454).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

Williams is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williams heads into the game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away MacKenzie Gore Johan Oviedo 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes

