Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the game is set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:35 PM ET

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43.3%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 20-20, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 140 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-42 33-36 30-30 34-47 41-50 23-27

