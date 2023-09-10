Lane Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Dodgers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (154) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 101 of 137 games this season (73.7%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (30.7%).
- In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has an RBI in 51 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 76 of 137 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|68
|.327
|AVG
|.244
|.365
|OBP
|.305
|.549
|SLG
|.429
|32
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|11
|45
|RBI
|32
|61/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|12
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
