Keibert Ruiz -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Clayton Kershaw

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Ruiz has had a hit in 75 of 118 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 41 games this year (34.7%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .251 AVG .262 .291 OBP .329 .386 SLG .440 18 XBH 18 6 HR 11 28 RBI 32 26/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings