After batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .257.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (81 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 129), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year (45 of 129), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 62
.256 AVG .259
.322 OBP .333
.319 SLG .371
9 XBH 17
3 HR 4
19 RBI 20
41/18 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
