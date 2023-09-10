Dominic Smith vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .257.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (81 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 129), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year (45 of 129), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.322
|OBP
|.333
|.319
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|41/18
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
