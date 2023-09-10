Commanders vs. Cardinals: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) are listed as one-touchdown underdogs on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Washington Commanders (0-0). The point total is set at 38 points for the game.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be found in this article before they meet the Cardinals. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Cardinals as they prepare for this matchup against the Commanders.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Commanders (-7)
|38
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Commanders (-7)
|38
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|Commanders (-7)
|38.5
|-350
|+280
|Tipico
|Commanders (-7)
|-
|-310
|+255
Washington vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Washington beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Out of 17 Washington games last season, five hit the over.
- Arizona posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- Out of 17 Arizona games last season, 10 went over the total.
Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
