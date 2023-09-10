Commanders vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 1
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Washington Commanders will host the Arizona Cardinals.
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|John Bates
|-
|-
|-
|Dyami Brown
|-
|-
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|44.5 (0)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|31.5 (0)
|19.5 (0)
|Sam Howell
|209.5 (0)
|24.5 (0)
|-
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|53.5 (0)
|Dax Milne
|-
|-
|-
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|58.5 (0)
|-
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|22.5 (0)
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|18.5 (0)
|Cole Turner
|-
|-
|-
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Pascal
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Ertz
|-
|-
|-
|James Conner
|-
|58.5 (0)
|-
|Joshua Dobbs
|-
|-
|-
|Geoff Swaim
|-
|-
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|-
|Greg Dortch
|-
|-
|-
|Keaontay Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|-
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|Emari Demercado
|-
|-
|-
