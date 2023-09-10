The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Commanders Insights (2022)

The Commanders racked up 7.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Cardinals surrendered (26.4) last year.

The Commanders racked up just 18.6 fewer yards per game (330.3) than the Cardinals gave up per outing (348.9) last year.

Washington rushed for 126.1 yards per game last year, just 7.5 more yards than the 118.6 Arizona allowed per outing.

The Commanders turned the ball over 23 times last year, three more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (20).

Commanders Home Performance (2022)

The Commanders put up 17.8 points per game in home games (1.1 less than their overall average), and gave up 19 at home (1.2 less than overall).

The Commanders accumulated 323.6 yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 295.6 at home (nine less than overall).

In home games, Washington accumulated 196.9 passing yards per game and conceded 195.7. That's less than it gained overall (204.2), and more than it allowed (191.3).

At home, the Commanders accumulated 126.7 rushing yards per game and conceded 99.9. That's more than they gained overall (126.1), and less than they allowed (113.3).

The Commanders converted 34.5% of third downs at home (0.7% lower than their overall average), and gave up 29.5% at home (2.4% lower than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona - FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver - CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX

