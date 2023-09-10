The Atlanta Braves will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. for continued offensive production when they take the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 273 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (821 total).

The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Allan Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.

The 28-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto

