The William & Mary Tribe (1-0) visit the Wofford Terriers (0-1) at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

William & Mary ranks 48th in total defense this year (310 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FCS with 452 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Wofford ranks 102nd in the FCS (7 points per game), and it is 97th on defense (45 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on FloSports.

William & Mary vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

William & Mary vs. Wofford Key Statistics

William & Mary Wofford 452 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (119th) 310 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491 (88th) 270 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) -1 (122nd) 182 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has been a dual threat for William & Mary so far this season. He has 182 passing yards, completing 63% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 57 yards (57 ypg) on six carries.

Bronson Yoder has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 124 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Malachi Imoh's 61 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four catches.

Martin Lucas has reeled in four passes while averaging 46 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Hollis Mathis has been the target of three passes and hauled in three grabs for 37 yards, an average of 37 yards per contest.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has recored 127 passing yards, or 127 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions.

J.T. Smith Jr. is his team's leading rusher with two carries for 16 yards, or 16 per game.

Alec Holt has four receptions for 18 yards (18 per game) so far while also carrying the ball one time for 5 yards.

Tyler Parker leads his team with 75 receiving yards on one receptions with one touchdown.

Kyle Watkins' three targets have resulted in two receptions for 14 yards.

