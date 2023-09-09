The Bucknell Bison (0-1) visit the VMI Keydets (1-0) at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Bucknell is putting up 208.0 yards per game on offense (99th in the FCS), and rank 75th on defense, yielding 436.0 yards allowed per game. VMI's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FCS with 184.0 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 412.0 total yards per game, which ranks 30th.

VMI vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

VMI vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

VMI Bucknell 412.0 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.0 (101st) 184.0 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.0 (68th) 173.0 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.0 (105th) 239.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside leads VMI with 239 yards on 17-of-27 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Raymond, has carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards (62.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 33 receiving yards (33.0 per game) on five catches.

Hunter Rice has compiled 40 yards on 14 carries.

Aidan Twombly has racked up 83 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Chance Knox has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 64 yards (64.0 yards per game) this year.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has thrown for 140 yards (140.0 ypg) to lead Bucknell, completing 68.4% of his passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Rushawn Baker, has carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards (43.0 per game).

Coleman Bennett has carried the ball 10 times for 22 yards (22.0 per game).

Damian Harris' 61 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has registered three receptions.

Eric Weatherly has caught three passes for 20 yards (20.0 yards per game) this year.

Adam Barakat has been the target of two passes and compiled two catches for 19 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per contest.

