When the Bucknell Bison square off against the VMI Keydets at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Bison will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

VMI vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bucknell (-4.8) 46.7 Bucknell 26, VMI 21

Week 2 SoCon Predictions

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Keydets vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bucknell 3.0 38.0 -- -- 3.0 38.0 VMI 12.0 7.0 12.0 7.0 -- --

