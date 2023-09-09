The Baylor Bears (0-1) host the No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Offensively, Utah ranks 79th in the FBS with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 32nd in points allowed (346 points allowed per contest). Baylor's offense has been consistently moving the chains, accumulating 524 total yards per game (21st-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 107th by surrendering 441 total yards per game.

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Utah vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Utah Baylor 270 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (30th) 346 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (97th) 105 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (98th) 165 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 159 yards (159 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 11 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Micah Bernard has 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

Nate Johnson has carried the ball six times for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown.

Money Parks has hauled in one receptions for 70 yards (70 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mikey Matthews has caught four passes for 34 yards (34 yards per game) this year.

Miki Suguturaga has been the target of two passes and racked up one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17 yards per contest.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 303 yards on 67.7% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has run for 79 yards on 16 carries so far this year. He's also added two catches, totaling 18 yards.

Sawyer Robertson has piled up 14 yards (on three attempts).

Drake Dabney's 101 receiving yards (101 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Jonah Burton has totaled 88 receiving yards (88 yards per game) on five receptions.

Hal Presley has racked up 83 reciving yards (83 ypg) this season.

