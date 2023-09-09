Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .243.

In 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.0% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .213 AVG .266 .286 OBP .309 .447 SLG .438 10 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings