Richmond vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) are heavily favored, by 29.5 points, facing the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 44.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Richmond matchup.
Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Richmond vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-29.5)
|44.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-30)
|45
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-29.5)
|45.5
|-10000
|+2500
