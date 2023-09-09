The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State sports the 65th-ranked offense this season (31 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with only 7 points allowed per game. Richmond's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FCS with 213 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 264 total yards per game, which ranks 80th.

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Richmond vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Richmond Michigan State 264 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (76th) 213 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (21st) 95 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (83rd) 169 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond this season. He has 169 passing yards (169 per game) while completing 76.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 39 yards (39 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith has run for 30 yards across 10 carries.

Nick DeGennaro has hauled in 46 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Ja'Vion Griffin has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 42 yards (42 yards per game) this year.

Jerry Garcia Jr.'s two targets have resulted in two receptions for 30 yards.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 279 yards (279 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 18 times for 113 yards (113 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught one pass for 21 yards.

Jalen Berger has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 24 yards (24 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with four grabs for 30 yards

Jaron Glover's leads his squad with 75 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of four targets).

Christian Fitzpatrick has hauled in two receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

Tre Mosley's three receptions have turned into 39 yards.

