The Hampton Pirates (1-0) visit the Norfolk State Spartans (0-1) at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Hampton sports the 65th-ranked defense this year (411 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 25th-best with a tally of 434 yards per game. Norfolk State has been thriving on defense, surrendering just 0 total yards per contest (best). Offensively, it ranks 62nd by putting up 304 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Norfolk State Hampton 304 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434 (34th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (59th) 138 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (9th) 166 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 166 yards (166 per game) while completing 37% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 28 yards .

Lex Henry has rushed 20 times for a team-high 71 yards (71 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 11 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jason Wonodi has rushed for 30 yards on one carries.

Andre Pegues has racked up 83 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Aaron Moore has put together a 63-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 155 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 114 yards (114 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Darran Butts has carried the ball 14 times for 103 yards (103 per game) and one touchdown.

TK Paisant has hauled in two receptions for 47 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Romon Copeland has hauled in three receptions totaling 43 yards so far this campaign.

Paul Woods' four receptions have turned into 30 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hampton or Norfolk State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.