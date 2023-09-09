Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 153 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.334/.484 so far this year.
- Thomas has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 119 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.
- He's slashed .247/.297/.410 so far this season.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
