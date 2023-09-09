When the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) go head to head against the Washington Nationals (63-78) at Nationals Park on Saturday, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Dodgers are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+180). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 72, or 63.2%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 18-7 (winning 72% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

