C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Bobby Miller, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 129 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 608 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 996 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.454 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, Sept. 1, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away MacKenzie Gore Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.