Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +110 -135

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 54, or 42.9%, of the 126 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won eight of its 25 games, or 32%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 139 games with a total.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-42 33-36 29-30 34-47 40-50 23-27

