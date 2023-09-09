Nasa Hataoka will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished better than par 11 times and scored 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Hataoka has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hataoka has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Hataoka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -5 279 0 22 3 5 $1.5M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Hataoka last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 20th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Hataoka has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,575 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Hataoka shot better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Hataoka carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hataoka carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Hataoka's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that last competition, Hataoka never had a bogey or worse on any of the 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Hataoka ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Hataoka fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

