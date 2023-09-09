Lane Thomas is available when the Washington Nationals take on Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 153 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has had a hit in 100 of 136 games this season (73.5%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.9%).

Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had an RBI in 50 games this season (36.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 75 of 136 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .328 AVG .244 .365 OBP .305 .542 SLG .429 31 XBH 27 12 HR 11 42 RBI 32 60/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings