The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .276 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Meneses has had an RBI in 45 games this season (33.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 53 of 133 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 62 .283 AVG .270 .328 OBP .321 .417 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 39 52/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings