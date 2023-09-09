On Saturday, Dominic Smith (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .258 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 80 of 128 games this season (62.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 28 games this season (21.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this season (35.2%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 62
.256 AVG .259
.324 OBP .333
.321 SLG .371
9 XBH 17
3 HR 4
18 RBI 20
39/18 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miller will look to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
