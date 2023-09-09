Carter Kieboom -- hitting .128 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .184.

In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Kieboom has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (30.8%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .087 AVG .269 .160 OBP .296 .087 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings