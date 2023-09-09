How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Dylan Dodd, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 272 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .504 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-leading .276 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (817 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dodd gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw is making his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Mitch Keller
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Cristopher Sanchez
