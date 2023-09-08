The Atlanta Dream (18-20) will visit the Washington Mystics (18-20) after dropping nine road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 83 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.1)

Washington (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Mystics vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Washington has beaten the spread 17 times in 37 games.

Washington has seen 14 of its 37 games hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA with 80.4 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank fifth with 80.7 points allowed per game.

It's been rough sledding for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying only 32.3 boards per game (third-worst in WNBA) and giving up 35.6 rebounds per contest (second-worst).

The Mystics have been shining when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.7).

The Mystics are fifth in the WNBA with 7.7 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA with 7.9 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 34.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Washington in 2023, 66.1% of them have been two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 33.9% have been from beyond three-point land (26.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.