Lane Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lane Thomas is back in action for the Washington Nationals against Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles DodgersSeptember 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 3, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 153 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 100 of 136 games this year (73.5%), with at least two hits on 42 occasions (30.9%).
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 50 games this season (36.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (75 of 136), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.328
|AVG
|.244
|.365
|OBP
|.305
|.542
|SLG
|.429
|31
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|42
|RBI
|32
|60/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 5.31 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.31 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
