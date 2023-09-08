Lane Thomas is back in action for the Washington Nationals against Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles DodgersSeptember 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 3, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 153 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 100 of 136 games this year (73.5%), with at least two hits on 42 occasions (30.9%).

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 50 games this season (36.8%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.1% of his games this season (75 of 136), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .328 AVG .244 .365 OBP .305 .542 SLG .429 31 XBH 27 12 HR 11 42 RBI 32 60/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings