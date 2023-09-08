Carter Kieboom -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (25.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (33.3%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .105 AVG .269 .190 OBP .296 .105 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 5/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

