C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

In 80 of 129 games this season (62.0%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (41.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .240 AVG .250 .301 OBP .291 .395 SLG .410 20 XBH 21 8 HR 7 26 RBI 26 48/15 K/BB 53/7 20 SB 20

Dodgers Pitching Rankings