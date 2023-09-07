After collecting 16.8 fantasy points last season (67th among TEs), John Bates has an ADP of 866th overall (102nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Bates on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

John Bates Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 16.80 22.87 - Overall Rank 367 382 766 Position Rank 63 59 102

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

John Bates 2022 Stats

Bates put together a strong campaign a season ago, putting up one receiving touchdown and 108 yards (6.4 ypg).

In Week 12 last year versus the Atlanta Falcons, Bates posted a season-high 8.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 24 yards and one touchdown.

Rep Bates and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Bates 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 1.9 6 4 19 0 Week 5 Titans 3.9 3 3 39 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 8.4 4 3 24 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.